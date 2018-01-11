Woman hospitalized after being shot in Casa de Oro

CASA DE ORO (CNS) - A woman was hospitalized Thursday but expected to survive after she was shot in the Casa de Oro area of Spring Valley, just blocks from where a man was fatally shot last week, authorities said.



The latest shooting was reported about 10:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of South Bonita Street, just north of state Route 94 and two blocks south of Campo Road, sheriff's Sgt. Kotaro Murashige said. It happened in a residential neighborhood just two blocks south of the Albertsons grocery store parking lot, where a man was fatally shot last Thursday night.



There was no immediate indication the two shootings were related. Sheriff's officials have not identified the victim in the Albertsons shooting or released details of that investigation.



On Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to the scene on South Bonita Street and found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound after someone reported an assault with a deadly weapon, Murashige said. No other details of the shooting were released.



Paramedics took the woman to an undisclosed hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, Murashige said. Sheriff's detectives were assigned to investigate and asked anyone with information to call the department's investigations unit at (619) 660-7090, or after hours at (858) 565- 5200.