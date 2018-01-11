Retired Army staff sergeant training for the Paralympic Winter Games

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Morning Extra guest Rico Roman truly deserves a standing ovation.

Rico is a retired Army staff sergeant and purple heart recipient.

In 2007, he stepped on an IED and lost his leg.

But Rico is unstoppable, and this March we all get to cheer him on in the 2018 Paralympic Games, as he represents teams USA on the sled hockey team.

Rico Roman and his mom Connie spoke with Morning Extra about his training.