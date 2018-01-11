Hugh Grant and Hugh Bonneville talk about 'Paddington 2' - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Hugh Grant and Hugh Bonneville talk about 'Paddington 2'

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — He's a popular member of the community who spreads joy - and marmalade - wherever he goes. 

Kelli Gillespie visits Morning Extra with a look at "Paddington 2."  

Kelli had a chance to interview Hugh Grant who plays Phoenix and Hugh Bonneville who plays Mr. Brown.  

"Paddington 2" opens Friday, Jan. 12.   

See below for a bonus interview with director/writer Paul King and writer/actor Simon Farnaby.  

