Hugh Grant and Hugh Bonneville talk about 'Paddington 2'

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — He's a popular member of the community who spreads joy - and marmalade - wherever he goes.

Kelli Gillespie visits Morning Extra with a look at "Paddington 2."

Kelli had a chance to interview Hugh Grant who plays Phoenix and Hugh Bonneville who plays Mr. Brown.

"Paddington 2" opens Friday, Jan. 12.

See below for a bonus interview with director/writer Paul King and writer/actor Simon Farnaby.