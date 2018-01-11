Springboard West conference and music festival returns to San Di - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Springboard West conference and music festival returns to San Diego

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The song that opens the video above is from Of Sea and Stone- a band playing in the Springboard West Music Festival.       

It starts Thursday in Ocean Beach and provides aspiring musicians a chance to pitch their music to industry pros. 

Barry Coffing - Springboard's founder who has also written #1 songs - and Dale Penner - a mentor with Springboard who discovered bands like Nickelback – stopped by Morning Extra to discuss the 3-day event.  

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.