Springboard West conference and music festival returns to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The song that opens the video above is from Of Sea and Stone- a band playing in the Springboard West Music Festival.
It starts Thursday in Ocean Beach and provides aspiring musicians a chance to pitch their music to industry pros.
Barry Coffing - Springboard's founder who has also written #1 songs - and Dale Penner - a mentor with Springboard who discovered bands like Nickelback – stopped by Morning Extra to discuss the 3-day event.
The Board of Supervisors Wednesday approved a $2 million expansion of a program to remove and replace weakened trees in County parks.
A motorist who fled a traffic stop in the Talmadge area on Thursday led police on a 20-minute, two-city pursuit before pulling over and refusing to exit her SUV, prompting officers to force entry and drag her out for a trip to jail.
San Diego Sheriff's department is asking for the public's help to identify two suspects who used a stolen credit card at a Home Depot in Encinitas.
The storm that dumped record-breaking rain earlier in the week has petered out and dry, warmer weather is expected across San Diego County, according to the National Weather Service.
A North County couple accused of running a marijuana ring with high school students were back in court on Thursday.
A dog whose fall from a moving truck left her so severely injured she lost a leg has now recovered enough to become available for adoption.
Authorities on Thursday identified the Chula Vista woman who was fatally injured this week when her SUV collided with a Border Patrol SUV in Chula Vista's Eastlake Trails neighborhood.
An Escondido man who died in a fiery triple-fatal crash on Christmas night in Oceanside when he suddenly swerved and hit a barrier was identified by authorities for the first time today as Boris Sarsania.
Jurassic Tour is making a stop in San Diego this weekend. The event features more than 50 life-size dinosaur exhibits, plus interactive elements and virtual reality experiences. News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from the Del Mar Fairgrounds as everything for the 3-day event gets set up.
