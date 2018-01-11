Adults accused of furnishing drugs to high school students appear in court

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A North County couple accused of running a marijuana ring with high school students were back in court on Thursday.
Both 48-year-old Kimberly Quach and her 50-year-old companion William Sipperley were in court Thursday morning for a readiness hearing which has been continued.
Quach is accused of selling drugs to students at Cathedral Catholic High School, as well as to students who attend other schools in the area.
Marijuana and Xanax are among some of the drugs the mother of two was allegedly selling to minors.
Her live-in companion, Sipperley recently pleaded not guilty to numerous felony charges including employing a minor to sell drugs, furnishing marijuana to a minor over 14 and child abuse.
Sipperley was ordered held on $250,000 bail. According to an arrest warrant, Sipperley grew marijuana in the house he shared with Quach in 2016 and allegedly began selling the drug with Quach and her 17-year-old daughter who was a student at Cathedral Catholic High School.
According to Thursday's brief court meeting, Quach was responsible for hosting several parties.
Investigators were able to uncover text messages between Quach and Sipperley, where Quach tells Sipperley they need to pay her daughter a percentage for helping them sell the drugs.
Quach and Sipperley face multiple charges and have pleaded not guilty.
