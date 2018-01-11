Cops Recover Some of $5.4M Worth of Jewels Stolen After Armed Th - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Cops Recover Some of $5.4M Worth of Jewels Stolen After Armed Thieves Break Into Paris' Ritz Hotel

Updated: Jan 11, 2018 2:10 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.