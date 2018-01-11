Consumer Alert: Don't buy the act! Spotting "Hamilton" ticket scams

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – It’s the hottest ticket in town and with tickets on the official Ticketmaster web site ranging from $200 to more than $1,000 per seat, “Hamilton” fans are being scammed when purchasing tickets online.

Ticket prices are a lot cheaper on third party web sites like Craigslist, but the Better Business Bureau warned people about being cheated.

“They are thinking, ‘oh the tickets are going to be cheap. They are going to be easy to get,’ and most of the time they are not going to be valid,” said Jennifer Fabrick.

While there may be hundreds of tickets for sale on Craigslist, News 8 found scam alerts posted by individuals who have been ripped off.

One ad was removed from the site after a News 8 viewer complained. She sent $300 to a seller via an electronic payment app called Zelle. After she sent the money, she never heard from the Craigslist seller again, and there was no way to get a refund.

The BBB advised the public to avoid ticket scams by purchasing tickets from the vendor or authorized web site, know the refund police, be wary of advertisements and if able to – verify the ticket in person.

Also, buyers can have the seller email them a photo of the tickets and make sure each ticket has a unique number.

Many ticket scams involve electronic transfer of money, and if a seller refuses to meet you in person, it should be a red flag.