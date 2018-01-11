Innovate 8: "Hamilton's" innovative education program

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Inspired by the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton,” on Thursday students around San Diego had the chance to put their own spin on American history.

At the San Diego Civic Theater, students performed original work based on what they’ve learned about our founding fathers.

It was for the Hamilton Education Program, or EDUHAM – the musical’s creator Lin-Manuel Miranda helped bring to life.

EDUHAM is one of several education programs at the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History based out of New York.