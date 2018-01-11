US gives $2B to help homeless amid plans to cut housing aid

It’s the hottest ticket in town and with tickets on the official Ticketmaster web site ranging from $200 to more than $1,000 per seat, “Hamilton” fans are being scammed when purchasing tickets online.
A "different" way of doing things is required to tackle homelessness, increase access to affordable housing and bolster the city's economy, Mayor Kevin Faulconer said in his State of the City address Thursday night.
Recreational marijuana use may now be legal in California, but it is still illegal to drive while high.
A motorist who fled a traffic stop in the Talmadge area Thursday led police on a 20-minute, two-city pursuit before getting cornered and refusing to exit her SUV, prompting officers to force entry and drag her out for a trip to jail.
No job is completely stress-free, but if you're a diagnostic medical sonographer, you have it better than everyone else in the workplace.
Four dozen programs run by nonprofits and government agencies in San Diego County were awarded more than $20 million in U.S. Housing and Urban Development grants intended to reduce homelessness, it was announced Thursday.
Inspired by the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton,” on Thursday students around San Diego had the chance to put their own spin on American history.
A transient accused of fatally beating a man with a sledgehammer as the two argued along a Midway District street pleaded not guilty Thursday to a murder charge.
The Board of Supervisors Wednesday approved a $2 million expansion of a program to remove and replace weakened trees in County parks.