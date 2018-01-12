Sarah Jessica Parker Finally Gets Asked To Prom

'Divorce' star Sarah Jessica Parker wasn't able to attend the big dance in high school, so Stephen recreates prom night with a theme of 'Enchantment at the Late Show.'
[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]
Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.
'Divorce' star Sarah Jessica Parker wasn't able to attend the big dance in high school, so Stephen recreates prom night with a theme of 'Enchantment at the Late Show.'
After allegations of sexual misconduct circulated on social media about James Franco, the actor told late-night host Stephen Colbert that the "the things I heard on Twitter are not accurate."
'Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House' author Michael Wolff takes Stephen through some of the biggest bombshells of his bestseller.
Rachel Brosanhan, the Golden Globe-nominated star of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' can't count how many times she's disappointed her father.
'Den of Thieves' star Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson tries to reignite the late-night wars with a crash course in talking smack.
'Superstore' star America Ferrera will spend 2018 not only creating awareness about the sexual harassment problem in Hollywood through the new organization 'Time's Up'... she'll also be creating a baby!
'Anderson Cooper 360' host Anderson Cooper discusses U.S. politics, international politics, and why he walked out of 'Star Wars' after just 45 minutes.
The unofficial ambassador to North Korea Dennis Rodman shares the nature of his conversations with the Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un.
'Black Mirror' director Jodie Foster used to love her fantasy league but this year 'Trumplandia' took up too much of her time.
Adam Driver and Stephen reenact a scene from 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' with figurines from the franchise.