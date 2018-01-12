Boy, 6, Who Was Shot 5 Times At Texas Church Rides Fire Truck Home After Months In Hospital

A 9-year-old boy was able to spend his last days with his baby sister, who was born just weeks before he died of terminal cancer.
A cold case murder nearly 25 years old may finally be solved after a California man confessed to a TV station and police that he was among those responsible for the killing.
A government watchdog fears a startling new internet challenge could be putting America's teens at risk.
A former child model who was once the face of an Australian hat company has taken her own life, and her family says cyberbullying is to blame.
Some TV favorites of the past may have caused audiences to chuckle back then, but in the wake of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, they are just plain cringe-inducing.
The youngest shooting victim in a gunman's November assault on a Texas church finally got to go home this week.
A rising-star governor entangled in a cheating scandal has admitted to having an affair with his then-hairdresser who claims in an audio tape that he took a picture of her during a sexual encounter.