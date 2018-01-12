Woman hurt in officer-involved shooting in Barrio Logan

A woman driving a stolen work truck was injured Friday morning in a crash and subsequent officer-involved shooting with the San Diego Police Department in the Barrio Logan neighborhood, police said.
Two brothers who admitted involvement in the fatal beating of a 50-year-old homeless man in a Santee riverbed were each sentenced Friday to lengthy prison terms.
County offices, libraries and animal shelters will be closed to the public Monday, Jan. 15 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
A 19-year-old man was rescued and hospitalized after he fell off the Ocean Beach pier overnight and lost consciousness in the cold ocean water, but his condition Friday was not known, authorities said.
Dense fog hung over parts of San Diego County Friday morning, but the patchy areas of fog and low clouds are expected to give way to clear skies and above-average temperatures later in the day.
Recreational marijuana use may now be legal in California, but it is still illegal to drive while high.
A "different" way of doing things is required to tackle homelessness, increase access to affordable housing and bolster the city's economy, Mayor Kevin Faulconer said in his State of the City address Thursday night.
It’s the hottest ticket in town and with tickets on the official Ticketmaster web site ranging from $200 to more than $1,000 per seat, “Hamilton” fans are being scammed when purchasing tickets online.