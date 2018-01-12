Woman hurt in officer-involved shooting in Barrio Logan

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman driving a stolen work truck was injured Friday morning in a crash and subsequent officer-involved shooting with the San Diego Police Department in the Barrio Logan neighborhood, police said.



The woman was taken to a hospital but her condition was not immediately known, SDPD Officer Tony Martinez said. No police officers were injured in the incident.



Officers responded at 7:06 a.m. to the stolen-vehicle report at Cesar E. Chavez Parkway and Logan Avenue near Chicano Park, Martinez said. The details of what happened next were not immediately clear, but the woman ended up crashing the stolen pickup truck about half a mile away on the trolley tracks crossing Sampson Street near Harbor Drive.



A witness said that after crashing the stolen pickup, which appeared to belong to Vista-based Neal Electric, the woman fled from the work vehicle and was tackled by a police officer.



Shots were fired by police, but it was unclear if the suspect was struck by gunfire. The suspect was sitting on a sidewalk in handcuffs and a neck brace.



"The female suspect was taken to the hospital," Martinez said. "Officers fired shots and no officers were injured."



It wasn't immediately clear what roads in the area might be closed during the investigation, though the area around Sampson Street between Main Street and Harbor Drive was likely to be shut down for several hours.



The Metropolitan Transit System tweeted that the trolley's Blue Line service was shut down between the 12th & Imperial Transit Center and the 8th Street Transit Center, but buses would transport trolley passengers between those transit centers and the stops in between.

#Breaking Officer involved shooting involving a stolen truck ends in crash near Cesar Chavez Pkwy in Barrio Logan pic.twitter.com/FhJpnhuh5H — Amanda Shotsky (@AmandaShotsky) January 12, 2018

#MTSAlert UC San Diego Blue Line trains are now single-tracking between Barrio Logan & 8th Street; expect 15-20 min delays. — San Diego MTS (@sdmts) January 12, 2018