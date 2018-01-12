Man hospitalized after falling from O.B. Pier

The polluted runoff from this week’s rainstorm is affecting San Diego beaches – especially along the South Bay shoreline which remains closed as San Diego County on Friday continued to test water quality.
A magnitude-3.5 earthquake struck 4.1 miles east-southeast of Ocotillo Wells in eastern San Diego County at 10:26 p.m., the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
After 25 years, Rebecca’s Coffee House in South Park on Friday served its last cup after its owner was evicted by the building’s owners because they could not come to a lease agreement.
A UC San Diego student covered by the DACA program was released on Friday after spending nearly a week in an immigration detention center.
One of the largest gem, jewelry and bead shows in the country is taking place this weekend at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. The Gem Faire offers fine jewelry, precious gemstones and crystals from around the world - all under one roof. News 8's photojournalist James Mann has more on what you can discover at the event.
Two police officers opened fire on an auto-theft suspect Friday, missing her, as she drove a pickup truck directly toward one of them on a Barrio Logan street, authorities reported.
The brother of a San Diego man believed to be the first American citizen killed while fighting alongside the Islamic State in Syria has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on terrorism-related charges.