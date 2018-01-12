Man hospitalized after falling from O.B. Pier

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 19-year-old man was rescued and hospitalized after he fell off the Ocean Beach pier overnight and lost consciousness in the cold ocean water, but his condition Friday was not known, authorities said.



San Diego lifeguards were notified of the accident about 10:20 p.m. Thursday and were told the teen fell into the water from near the Ocean Beach Pier Cafe, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.



"Lifeguards responded and found the man face down in the water south of the cafe," Munoz said. "He was rescued and CPR was performed in the rescue boat."



Lifeguards took the unconscious man to Lifeguard Headquarters in Mission Bay where an awaiting ambulance took him to UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest, Munoz said. His condition was not immediately available.



The teen was not breathing when lifeguards pulled him onto the rescue boat. But he had apparently been successfully resuscitated by the time he was transferred to the ambulance.



The man was reportedly sitting on the railing of the pier with a group of friends and his brother when he fell.