County offices to close on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

SAN DIEGO (COUNTY NEWS CENTER) - County offices, libraries and animal shelters will be closed to the public Monday, Jan. 15 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.



County parks will be open on Monday but the following parks facilities will be closed.



Fallbrook Community Center Lakeside Community Center Spring Valley Community Center Spring Valley Gymnasium Lakeside Teen Center Spring Valley Teen Center 4S Ranch Sports Park Office The Department of Parks and Recreation’s reservation phone line will not be available, but customers can still make reservations online at sdparks.org.



While the offices will be closed, essential services which includes law enforcement and emergency animal control response will still be available.



All County offices will resume normal hours on Tuesday, Jan. 16.