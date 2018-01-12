Padres FanFest kicks off at Petco Park - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Padres FanFest kicks off at Petco Park

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Picture a garage sale with your favorite Padres players gear and memorabilia.

Or running the same base line your favorite players have!

Saturday is Padres FanFest and there are so many new elements to enjoy.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs has your sneak peek.

    The brother of a San Diego man believed to be the first American citizen killed while fighting alongside the Islamic State in Syria has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on terrorism-related charges.

     

    They're marsupials and can be found in Australia, Tasmania, and other neighboring islands. And, these guys have to be on the lookout for snakes, and even house cats, which prey on them.

     

    It's a celebration of local chefs, farmers, ranchers and fishermen. San Diego Farm to Fork week is a celebration of our region's outstanding chefs and dining destinations and a chance to try new restaurants at affordable prices.

     

