Dogs That Serve at the San Diego Museum of Man

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Dogs are more than great companions, they can provide life-changing assistance to someone with a disability.



See the incredible skills of these talented service dogs in a live demonstration in the rotunda Saturday Jan. 13th.



Dogs That Serve is a Living with Animals program and has two, 30-minute demonstrations at 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.



Free for San Diego Museum of Man members or with general admission.



For more information, click here.