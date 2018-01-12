Dogs That Serve at the San Diego Museum of Man - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Dogs That Serve at the San Diego Museum of Man

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Dogs are more than great companions, they can provide life-changing assistance to someone with a disability.

See the incredible skills of these talented service dogs in a live demonstration in the rotunda Saturday Jan. 13th.

Dogs That Serve is a Living with Animals program and has two, 30-minute demonstrations at 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Free for San Diego Museum of Man members or with general admission.

For more information, click here.

