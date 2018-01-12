Together we can Tap Cancer Out

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - When you combine a love of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and the passion to fight cancer, you get -- the "Tap Cancer Out" event.



Tap Cancer Out unites the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu community and empowers competitors to fight for more than just points and medals—they fight for those who are in the fight of their lives.



They're helping Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation change the lives of children with cancer and their families by funding critical research grants and family services.



Vesting Morning Extra to discuss Saturday's event at SDSU's Recreation Fieldhouse is Jon Thomas and Heather Banascek, along with a couple of grapplers.

