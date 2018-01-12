SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It's a celebration of local chefs, farmers, ranchers and fishermen.



San Diego Farm to Fork week is a celebration of our region's outstanding chefs and dining destinations and a chance to try new restaurants at affordable prices Sunday Jan. 14th.



What sets Farm to Fork Week apart are the ingredients that participating chefs are buying from local farmers, ranchers and fishermen.



They say if you choose to dine or drink at one of their partner restaurants, wineries or bars, you can rest assured that you're keeping your food dollars in San Diego, you're supporting farming and fishing families and their workers and you're reducing your contribution to greenhouse gas emissions by lowering the number of miles your food travels to your plate.

