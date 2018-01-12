Swarm of nearly 100 small earthquakes shake south Reno - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Swarm of nearly 100 small earthquakes shake south Reno

Posted: Updated:

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A swarm of nearly 100 small earthquakes has been shaking the ground in northern Nevada but experts say they've been so tiny most people didn't even notice.

The University of Nevada, Reno's Seismological Laboratory say more than 90 events were confirmed on the south edge of town between 10:30 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Friday in an area where the Mount Rose Highway intersects with U.S. Interstate 580.

The largest was a magnitude 2.6.

There have been no reports of damage and fewer than 40 people have reported feeling them on the lab's web site.

Ken Smith, the lab's associate director, says they are monitoring the situation closely and updating local emergency management officials in case the sequence evolves to a larger, damaging earthquake.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Environmental Alert: County checking ocean water quality after winter storm

    Environmental Alert: County checking ocean water quality after winter storm

    Saturday, January 13 2018 2:35 AM EST2018-01-13 07:35:14 GMT

    The polluted runoff from this week’s rainstorm is affecting San Diego beaches – especially along the South Bay shoreline which remains closed as San Diego County on Friday continued to test water quality.

     

    The polluted runoff from this week’s rainstorm is affecting San Diego beaches – especially along the South Bay shoreline which remains closed as San Diego County on Friday continued to test water quality.

     

  • 3.5 Earthquake strikes near Ocotillo Wells

    3.5 Earthquake strikes near Ocotillo Wells

    Saturday, January 13 2018 2:31 AM EST2018-01-13 07:31:57 GMT

    A magnitude-3.5 earthquake struck 4.1 miles east-southeast of Ocotillo Wells in eastern San Diego County at 10:26 p.m., the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

     

    A magnitude-3.5 earthquake struck 4.1 miles east-southeast of Ocotillo Wells in eastern San Diego County at 10:26 p.m., the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

     

  • Rebecca’s Coffee House closes in South Park

    Rebecca’s Coffee House closes in South Park

    Saturday, January 13 2018 2:17 AM EST2018-01-13 07:17:11 GMT

    After 25 years, Rebecca’s Coffee House in South Park on Friday served its last cup after its owner was evicted by the building’s owners because they could not come to a lease agreement.

     

    After 25 years, Rebecca’s Coffee House in South Park on Friday served its last cup after its owner was evicted by the building’s owners because they could not come to a lease agreement.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.