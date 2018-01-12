Brother of US man killed fighting for ISIS sentenced - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Brother of US man killed fighting for ISIS sentenced

Posted: Updated:
Douglas McCain Douglas McCain

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The brother of a San Diego man believed to be the first American citizen killed while fighting alongside the Islamic State in Syria has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on terrorism-related charges.

Marchello Dsaun McCain was sentenced Friday in federal court in San Diego for illegal possession of a cache of firearms and body armor and making false statements to federal agents about international terrorism.

McCain is the brother of Douglas McCain who was killed in 2014 in Iraq while fighting alongside the Islamic State in Syria.

The United States unsealed a two-count indictment charging Canadian national and former San Diego resident Abdullahi Ahmed Abdullahi with conspiring with Douglas McCain and others in the United States and Canada to provide support to terrorists in Syria.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Environmental Alert: County checking ocean water quality after winter storm

    Environmental Alert: County checking ocean water quality after winter storm

    Saturday, January 13 2018 2:35 AM EST2018-01-13 07:35:14 GMT

    The polluted runoff from this week’s rainstorm is affecting San Diego beaches – especially along the South Bay shoreline which remains closed as San Diego County on Friday continued to test water quality.

     

    The polluted runoff from this week’s rainstorm is affecting San Diego beaches – especially along the South Bay shoreline which remains closed as San Diego County on Friday continued to test water quality.

     

  • 3.5 Earthquake strikes near Ocotillo Wells

    3.5 Earthquake strikes near Ocotillo Wells

    Saturday, January 13 2018 2:31 AM EST2018-01-13 07:31:57 GMT

    A magnitude-3.5 earthquake struck 4.1 miles east-southeast of Ocotillo Wells in eastern San Diego County at 10:26 p.m., the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

     

    A magnitude-3.5 earthquake struck 4.1 miles east-southeast of Ocotillo Wells in eastern San Diego County at 10:26 p.m., the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

     

  • Rebecca’s Coffee House closes in South Park

    Rebecca’s Coffee House closes in South Park

    Saturday, January 13 2018 2:17 AM EST2018-01-13 07:17:11 GMT

    After 25 years, Rebecca’s Coffee House in South Park on Friday served its last cup after its owner was evicted by the building’s owners because they could not come to a lease agreement.

     

    After 25 years, Rebecca’s Coffee House in South Park on Friday served its last cup after its owner was evicted by the building’s owners because they could not come to a lease agreement.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.