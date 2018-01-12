Groundbreaking for new San Ysidro library

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - City officials today broke ground on a library in San Ysidro, following more than two decades of discussion and planning.

The 15,000-square-foot library will be built at Seaward Avenue and Beyer Boulevard at a cost of $13.5 million. It will replace the existing branch library in the city's southernmost neighborhood. At nearly a century old, the existing library is the city's oldest, according to the mayor's office.

"This is all about opening doors to opportunity and a brighter future," Mayor Kevin Faulconer said. "This new branch library has been a long time coming for the San Ysidro community and represents One San Diego in action. It's going to be more than just a place to check out a book. It's going to be a place where the community gathers and where neighborhood children can learn and grow."

The building will be LEED Silver certified and feature amenities such as an outdoor reading patio and movie screen, public art, a teen center, study areas, computer lab, multi-purpose room and accommodations for those with disabilities.

Councilman David Alvarez, who represents San Ysidro, spearheaded fundraising efforts for the library, which is expected to open in 2019, the mayor said.

Alvarez said building a new library was one of his top priorities upon being elected.

"I was proud to work with the community to secure the site and funding for this long-awaited project," he said.

The city purchased land for the library in 2015 and will contribute $12 million to the project. The San Diego Library Foundation has launched a campaign to raise $250,000 for the project and philanthropists and former San Ysidro residents Lloyd and Caroline de Llamas contributed $1.5 million, according to the mayor's office.