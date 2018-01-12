Chargers Anniversary: It's been one year since the very bitter breakup

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – It has been one year since the Chargers announced they would be rushing out of San Diego.

The decision broke many hearts, and also upset some who took out their frustration by burning team memorabilia.

“It’s a blow to the city. I am not going to watch them. I don’t care about them,” said a previous fan.

Once a fan since Dan Fouts days, Pete Shannon said no more. “It’s hard to reconcile anything that has happened and still remain a fan of the Chargers. I made a conscious decision that I would not want to support the Chargers any more if they are going to be in L.A.,” he said.

Dean Spanos, the Chargers’ owner, defended the move by saying, “at the end of the day you have to make decisions one way or another, our future is in Los Angeles.”

The absence of the team has had an economic impact on local restaurants and bars.

“When they played in town, it was big business for us,” said Mike Soltan, owner of Olympia Foods.

Alika Herrera, the general manager at Sand Bar said there has “definitely been a little decrease in sales.”

Meanwhile, San Diego State season ticket holder numbers spiked.

Some San Diegans hope something new will come out of the Chargers’ park.