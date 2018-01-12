California gas-tax initiative fails but another gains steam

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Republican candidate for governor has failed to collect enough signatures for his proposed ballot initiative to repeal last year’s increase in the gas tax.

Assemblyman Travis Allen said Friday he’s backing a rival repeal initiative instead. That initiative would repeal the 12-cent-per-gallon increase and require voter approval for any future increase.

It’s backed by several California members of Congress and San Diego businessman John Cox, one of Allen’s main Republican rivals for governor. They said Friday they’ve collected 400,000 of the 585,000 required signatures.

Allen says he was unable to collect signatures due to a legal fight over the official ballot description for his initiative written by Democratic Attorney General Xavier Becerra. A Sacramento County judge agreed Becerra’s description was biased, but the Court of Appeal overturned the decision.