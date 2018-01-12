Rebecca’s Coffee House closes in South Park

SOUTH PARK (NEWS 8) – After 25 years, Rebecca’s Coffee House in South Park on Friday served its last cup after its owner was evicted by the building’s owners because they could not come to a lease agreement.

Deputies showed up to the beloved coffee shop with an eviction notice in hand, while the realtor had the locks changed.

“We tried to negotiate a new lease with her and it did not work. We brought the property to the market to more than $9,000 in rent and we were more than willing to sign a lease well below $5,000 – that did not work,” said Tony Franco.

Rebecca Zearing owned the shop for 25-years. A GoFundMe page was created and has raised more than $20,000. Zearing said she will use that money to open a new coffee shop.

"He offered $5,600, which is exactly double and it would happen right away - there is no way we could do that and kept going up and we were out of the picture," said Rebecca.

Franco said the next business to move in will be a good neighbor, but locals said it just will not be the same without Rebecca’s.

The realtor would not say what business would be moving in, but said the offers were from owners in the community and the new business is expected to open next month or two.