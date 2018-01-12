Rebecca’s Coffee House closes in South Park - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Rebecca’s Coffee House closes in South Park

Posted: Updated:

SOUTH PARK (NEWS 8) – After 25 years, Rebecca’s Coffee House in South Park on Friday served its last cup after its owner was evicted by the building’s owners because they could not come to a lease agreement.

Deputies showed up to the beloved coffee shop with an eviction notice in hand, while the realtor had the locks changed.

“We tried to negotiate a new lease with her and it did not work. We brought the property to the market to more than $9,000 in rent and we were more than willing to sign a lease well below $5,000 – that did not work,” said Tony Franco.

Rebecca Zearing owned the shop for 25-years. A GoFundMe page was created and has raised more than $20,000. Zearing said she will use that money to open a new coffee shop.

"He offered $5,600, which is exactly double and it would happen right away - there is no way we could do that and kept going up and we were out of the picture," said Rebecca. 

Franco said the next business to move in will be a good neighbor, but locals said it just will not be the same without Rebecca’s.

The realtor would not say what business would be moving in, but said the offers were from owners in the community and the new business is expected to open next month or two. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Environmental Alert: County checking ocean water quality after winter storm

    Environmental Alert: County checking ocean water quality after winter storm

    Saturday, January 13 2018 2:35 AM EST2018-01-13 07:35:14 GMT

    The polluted runoff from this week’s rainstorm is affecting San Diego beaches – especially along the South Bay shoreline which remains closed as San Diego County on Friday continued to test water quality.

     

    The polluted runoff from this week’s rainstorm is affecting San Diego beaches – especially along the South Bay shoreline which remains closed as San Diego County on Friday continued to test water quality.

     

  • 3.5 Earthquake strikes near Ocotillo Wells

    3.5 Earthquake strikes near Ocotillo Wells

    Saturday, January 13 2018 2:31 AM EST2018-01-13 07:31:57 GMT

    A magnitude-3.5 earthquake struck 4.1 miles east-southeast of Ocotillo Wells in eastern San Diego County at 10:26 p.m., the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

     

    A magnitude-3.5 earthquake struck 4.1 miles east-southeast of Ocotillo Wells in eastern San Diego County at 10:26 p.m., the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

     

  • Rebecca’s Coffee House closes in South Park

    Rebecca’s Coffee House closes in South Park

    Saturday, January 13 2018 2:17 AM EST2018-01-13 07:17:11 GMT

    After 25 years, Rebecca’s Coffee House in South Park on Friday served its last cup after its owner was evicted by the building’s owners because they could not come to a lease agreement.

     

    After 25 years, Rebecca’s Coffee House in South Park on Friday served its last cup after its owner was evicted by the building’s owners because they could not come to a lease agreement.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.