UC San Diego Dreamer released after nearly a week in ICE custody

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A UC San Diego student covered by the DACA program was released on Friday after spending nearly a week in an immigration detention center.

Orr Yakobi is a math and computer science student at UC San Diego and was about to start his last semester until one wrong turn led to an unintentional border crossing that ended in handcuffs.

On Sunday, on his way home from the Las Americas Outlet near the border, Yakobi’s roommate drove on south bound Interstate-805 instead of taking the north bound freeway.

It wasn’t long before they were in Mexico and as Dreamer, Yakobi is not allowed to leave the country.

“I hope that it won’t happen to anyone else. I mean, literally in 30 seconds we were there. I don’t know what I could have done,” he said.

When he crossed back, U.S. Border Patrol took Yakobi into custody. He was taken to an ICE holding facility in Otay Mesa.

Yakobi was left with two possible outcomes – deportation or go home.

After being detained for nearly a week, Yakobi believes he has a clear solution for Dreamers in limbo – “citizenship for all the DACA recipients.”

On Friday, Yakobi was welcomed back by an emotional group of friends.

Yakobi still does not know exactly why he was released.

News 8 reached out to ICE, but they had no statement on Yakobi’s case or why he was released. News 8 was told his DACA status remains valid.

Yakobi is originally from Israel. He has lived in the United States since he was five-years-old.

A petition organized calling for his released gathered more than 7,000 signatures.

Yakobi told News 8 he hopes his experience will serve as a wake-up call to lawmakers.