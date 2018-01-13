Molly Shannon And Will Ferrell Infuriated A Lot Of People - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Molly Shannon And Will Ferrell Infuriated A Lot Of People

Posted: Updated:

'Divorce' star Molly Shannon and Will Ferrell got a few one-star reviews for their in-character hosting of the New Year's Day Rose Parade.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.