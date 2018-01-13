Man dies after apparent dispute with wife at hotel downtown

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man is dead Saturday after an apparent dispute with his wife at a residential hotel in downtown San Diego.



The victim's wife called police at 9:49 a.m. to report that her husband fell and hit his head after the two had an argument Friday night, San Diego Police Department Officer Tony Martinez said.



Officers responded to the couple's room at the Peachtree Inn on F Street and found the husband unresponsive, bleeding from his head, and determined he had died, Martinez said.



Police took the wife into custody, and homicide detectives were investigating the case.



Neither the husband nor the wife were publicly identified. The wife was only described as being in her 50s.