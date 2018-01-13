After outcry, Mark Wahlberg donates $1.5 million film fee

San Diego police say they are looking into what may have caused a suspicious death in Encanto Saturday.
The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) has lifted the water contact closure for the ocean shoreline at Silver Strand State Beach and Imperial Beach Saturday.
A 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck on Friday night about four miles east-southeast of Ocotillo Wells in eastern San Diego County.
The Junior League of San Diego held a march Saturday aimed at bringing attention to human trafficking in the region.
Sheriff's deputies Friday were searching for four men suspected of carrying out an apparent home invasion robbery in Rancho Santa Fe.
A man is dead Saturday after an apparent dispute with his wife at a residential hotel in downtown San Diego.
County offices, libraries and animal shelters will be closed to the public Monday, Jan. 15 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
It's a celebration of local chefs, farmers, ranchers and fishermen. San Diego Farm to Fork week is a celebration of our region's outstanding chefs and dining destinations and a chance to try new restaurants at affordable prices.
When you combine a love of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and the passion to fight cancer, you get -- the "Tap Cancer Out" event.
After 25 years, Rebecca’s Coffee House in South Park on Friday served its last cup after its owner was evicted by the building’s owners because they could not come to a lease agreement.