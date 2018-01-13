SDPD investigating suspicious death in Encanto - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SDPD investigating suspicious death in Encanto

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego police say they are looking into what may have caused a suspicious death in Encanto Saturday.

Authorities say a person was found dead in a canyon near the 500 block of South 66th Street around 2:30 in the afternoon.

It's unclear what led to the death, but homicide investigators are on the scene.

The victim's name has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

