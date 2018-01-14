Earthquake in Peru destroys dozens of homes, kills 1 man

San Diegans on Saturday marched through Balboa Park to raise awareness and call an end to human trafficking.
Thousands of spectators are expected at a parade along San Diego Harbor Sunday celebrating the life of Martin Luther King Jr.
San Diego police say they are looking into what may have caused a suspicious death in Encanto Saturday.
The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) has lifted the water contact closure for the ocean shoreline at Silver Strand State Beach and Imperial Beach Saturday.
A 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck on Friday night about four miles east-southeast of Ocotillo Wells in eastern San Diego County.
The Junior League of San Diego held a march Saturday aimed at bringing attention to human trafficking in the region.
Sheriff's deputies Friday were searching for four men suspected of carrying out an apparent home invasion robbery in Rancho Santa Fe.
A man is dead Saturday after an apparent dispute with his wife at a residential hotel in downtown San Diego.
County offices, libraries and animal shelters will be closed to the public Monday, Jan. 15 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
It's a celebration of local chefs, farmers, ranchers and fishermen. San Diego Farm to Fork week is a celebration of our region's outstanding chefs and dining destinations and a chance to try new restaurants at affordable prices.