Oprah Winfrey on Time's Up and the climate of change

Oprah Winfrey, a special contributing correspondent for "Sunday Morning," moderates a panel discussing the Time's Up campaign (including actresses America Ferrera, Natalie Portman, Tracee Ellis Ross and Reese Witherspoon; Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy; producer Shonda Rhimes; and attorney Nina Shaw) about the power of speaking out about sexual harassment, abuse, and gender inequality.

