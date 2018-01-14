Oprah Winfrey on Time's Up and the climate of change - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Oprah Winfrey on Time's Up and the climate of change

Oprah Winfrey, a special contributing correspondent for "Sunday Morning," moderates a panel discussing the Time's Up campaign (including actresses America Ferrera, Natalie Portman, Tracee Ellis Ross and Reese Witherspoon; Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy; producer Shonda Rhimes; and attorney Nina Shaw) about the power of speaking out about sexual harassment, abuse, and gender inequality.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

