Man dead, wife in custody after apparent dispute

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was found dead in a hotel apartment in East Village, and his wife is the suspected killer.

Paul Etta Vincent, 53, called to report that her husband, Lon Hardin, 64, was down on the floor at their apartment at the Peachtree Inn F Street a little after 9:25 a.m. Saturday, said Lt. Todd Griffin of the San Diego Police Department.

Vincent initially reported that her husband fell and hit his head after the two had an argument the night before. She said Hardin was not awake or breathing and she believed he was dead.

Griffin said responding officers found Hardin "obviously deceased" inside the unit.

"He appeared to have suffered some type of trauma to his upper torso," Griffin said.

Vincent was arrested on suspicion of murder and booked into the county jail, he said.

San Diego homicide detectives asked anyone with any information regarding the death to call them at (619) 531-2293.