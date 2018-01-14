Man dead, wife in custody after apparent dispute

Strong, gusty winds were expected Saturday in San Diego County and much of the rest of Southern California.
Thousands of spectators are expected at a parade along San Diego Harbor Sunday celebrating the life of Martin Luther King Jr.
The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) has lifted the water contact closure for the ocean shoreline at Silver Strand State Beach and Imperial Beach Saturday.
A 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck on Friday night about four miles east-southeast of Ocotillo Wells in eastern San Diego County.
The Junior League of San Diego held a march Saturday aimed at bringing attention to human trafficking in the region.
Sheriff's deputies Friday were searching for four men suspected of carrying out an apparent home invasion robbery in Rancho Santa Fe.