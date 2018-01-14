Man stabbed and killed outside Poway gas station

POWAY (NEWS 8) - A man was killed after an apparent stabbing in Poway early Sunday, sheriff's deputies said.

Deputies responded to a 911 call of a stabbing at a 7-Eleven store in the 12000 block Pomerado Road just after 1:30 a.m., where they found a man with a "traumatic injury," said Lt. Rich Williams of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, but he did not survive.

Authorities identified as 30 year-old Kevin Talbott. He was arrested on suspicion of murder and was booked into the San Diego Central Jail, where he is being held without bail.

Deputies also located an adult male in the area who matched the description of a possible suspect in the assault. That man, identified as thirty-year-old Kevin Talbott, a transient from the Poway area, has been arrested for murder.

Ed Hunt, who identified himself as the boyfriend of Talbott's mother, said the argument started over the deceased man's headlights.

"The kid was sleeping in the car right here in front of 7-Eleven. The other car pulled up into the gas pumps and the high beams were on. The lights were shinning into - I call him my son's car - and it reflected and the kid went crazy.

Hunt said at that point his girlfriend's son pulled out a knife.

"My kid is a little hotheaded, but not enough to pull out a knife. The story is the guy jumped him so he protected himself by pulling out a knife and stabbing him," he said.

Deputies would not confirm Hunt's story because the case is still under investigation.

"After the conclusion of the assault, the potential suspect left the scene and left trails of evidence, blood, etc. We do have an extensive scene and there is evidence scattered throughout the area. We're collecting and analyzing that evidence," said Lt. Williams.

According to Hunt, the trail led to the Chevron gas station across the street where his girlfriend works - the mother of the suspect.

"He ran over to tell her about it and he got cleaned up. His mother did not want to see him that way and when she found out the story, then the cops got here. She is a wreck because of all this. She's really upset," he said.

The victim's name is being withheld pending identification and notification of his family.

Homicide detectives were looking into the case. Deputies asked anyone with information about the incident to call the Sheriff's Department Homicide Detail at (858) 974-2321 / after hours at (858) 565-5200, or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.