San Diego broadcaster C.S. Keys dies at 54

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Long time San Diego broadcaster and radio personality C.S. Keys passed away Saturday in La Mesa.

La Mesa police were called to Keys' home Saturday morning where he was pronounced dead.

In a Facebook post, The Mighty 1090's program director said:

"All of us at The Mighty 1090 are stunned and saddened by the untimely passing of our teammate, C.S. Keys. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his fans and the San Diego sports community at this difficult time." - Mike Shepard, Program Director of The Mighty 1090

C.S. Keys came to San Diego in April of 2000 as the morning weathercaster for the KUSI Morning News. He quickly became one of the top television personalities in San Diego. After four (4) years he joined San Diego 6 (formerly FOX 6) Ten O'clock News as their Sports Director/Anchor and host of "That Sunday Sports Show."

Recently he was the Executive Producer/Host of "The C.S. Keys Pregame Show" on San Diego's Sports Leader, The Mighty 1090.

Keys won two Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards as a talk show host and was nominated twice for Individual Achievement in Weathercasting.

Recognized by the California State Assembly for his tireless efforts to help San Diego youth, Keys started his own foundations, C.S Keys' KIDS with Athletes for Education Foundation, to help those in need. C.S.