Woman killed in rollover crash in South Bay

CHULA VISTA (NEWS 8) - California Highway Patrol officers Monday were investigating a single-car crash that left the driver dead in Chula Vista.



The accident was reported a little before 9:20 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 5 just south of the junction with state Route 54, according to a CHP incident log. The crash shut down all but one lane of traffic for about two hours, but all lanes were reopened a little before midnight.



A black Chevrolet sedan was the only vehicle involved in the crash and was believed to have rolled at least once and struck a pole on the right side of the freeway, the CHP said.

The car's driver, a woman in her 50's believed to be the lone occupant, was killed, but that person's identity was not immediately released.



The investigation is ongoing, but at this time it's not believed that alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.