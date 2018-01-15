Woman killed in rollover crash in South Bay identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Monday released the name of a woman killed in a single-car crash on Interstate 5 in Chula Vista.



Rhonda Fay Berry, 58, of National City, was driving south in the far left lane of Interstate 5 just south of state Route 54 about 9:30 p.m. Sunday when she lost control of her car and veered to the right across all lanes of traffic, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's office and California Highway Patrol.



Berry's black Chevrolet sedan went onto the shoulder of the freeway and struck a traffic light before coming to rest. CHP officers believe the car rolled at least once.



Berry was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the only occupant of her vehicle.



The crash shut down all but one lane of traffic for about two hours Sunday night, and all lanes were reopened a little before midnight.