Police searching for suspects in Clairemont gas station robbery

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two masked robbers, one armed with a large black handgun, held up a Clairemont gas station convenience store early Monday morning, and the getaway car was found less than 10 minutes later on fire in Linda Vista, police said.
Details of the heist -- including what was taken and whether anybody was injured -- weren't immediately available, but it was reported at 4:28 a.m. at an ARCO gas station am/pm convenience store at 6130 Balboa Drive on the corner of Mt. Abernathy Avenue, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said.
Police and dispatchers described one suspect as a roughly 5-foot-8- inch, 200 pound Hispanic man wearing all black clothing and a red bandana over his face. The second suspect was described as a "slightly smaller" man or woman wearing all black clothing with a black bandana over his or her face.
One of the suspects also wore a black baseball cap with "DRTY" in white lettering across the front. The weapon used was a semiautomatic handgun, and the suspects fled in a four-door Honda Civic. The sedan was discovered fully engulfed in flames at 4:37 a.m. in the 2700 block of Merton Avenue in Linda Vista, about three miles south of the robbery, according to police dispatchers and a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department incident log. The suspects were believed to have fled the burning car.
Detectives from the San Diego Police Department's robbery unit were investigating the heist.
When two residents in the southeastern San Diego neighborhood of Encanto meet, there’s a 71 percent chance they’re of different racial and ethnic backgrounds. In the coastal community of Cardiff, there’s only a 25 percent chance of that happening.
A search was continuing Monday for a 33-year-old inmate from San Diego who escaped from a San Bernardino County prison.
The most abundant mammal in Australia is a sugar glider, although its habitat, like that of most animals, is threatened.
A car fire snarled traffic on Interstate 15 in San Diego Monday, but there were no reports of any injuries.
Authorities Monday released the name of a woman killed in a single-car crash on Interstate 5 in Chula Vista.
Two masked robbers, one armed with a large black handgun, held up a Clairemont gas station convenience store early Monday morning, and the getaway car was found less than 10 minutes later on fire in Linda Vista, police said.