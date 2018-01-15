Sibling Rivalry: Boy Throws Tantrum After Learning He’ll Have Sister in Gender Reveal

A New York police officer is lucky to be alive after a driver nearly mowed him down in Times Square.
It was heart-stopping drama as a Georgia toddler was tossed from a burning building and into the arms of a waiting firefighter.
Social media video shows football fans going crazy after the Minnesota Vikings pulled off a remarkable last-second win over the New Orleans Saints Sunday night.
Queen Elizabeth II’s maid of honor still has the dress she wore at the monarch's 1947 wedding at Westminster Abbey in London.
An American service dog that singlehandedly attacked a hidden German gun nest during World War II has been awarded Great Britain's most prestigious medal for animal bravery.
Passengers panicked as a commercial flight skidded off the runway at Turkey's Trabzon Airport and stopped just short of plunging into the Black Sea.
A fleet of ice cream trucks had a sweet way of honoring the memory of a teen who had spent many summers selling ice cream.
Famed Irish singer Dolores O’Riordan has died in London, according to a statement from her publicist.
Several police officers in Pennsylvania found what appeared to be a high school party spot with the requisite beer keg and decided to have a little fun with it.