MLK III calls out Trump on alleged immigration comments

When two residents in the southeastern San Diego neighborhood of Encanto meet, there’s a 71 percent chance they’re of different racial and ethnic backgrounds. In the coastal community of Cardiff, there’s only a 25 percent chance of that happening.
A search was continuing Monday for a 33-year-old inmate from San Diego who escaped from a San Bernardino County prison.
The most abundant mammal in Australia is a sugar glider, although its habitat, like that of most animals, is threatened.
A car fire snarled traffic on Interstate 15 in San Diego Monday, but there were no reports of any injuries.
Authorities Monday released the name of a woman killed in a single-car crash on Interstate 5 in Chula Vista.
Two masked robbers, one armed with a large black handgun, held up a Clairemont gas station convenience store early Monday morning, and the getaway car was found less than 10 minutes later on fire in Linda Vista, police said.