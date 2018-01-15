Car goes up in flames, snarls traffic off I-15 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Car goes up in flames, snarls traffic off I-15

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A car fire snarled traffic on Interstate 15 in San Diego Monday, but there were no reports of any injuries.

A vehicle on the shoulder of northbound I-15 at Interstate 805 became engulfed in flames around 11:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Firefighters blocked the far right lane of the freeway, and a SigAlert was issued, backing up traffic through the area.

All lanes were cleared by noon.

