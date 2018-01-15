Car goes up in flames, snarls traffic off I-15

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A car fire snarled traffic on Interstate 15 in San Diego Monday, but there were no reports of any injuries.



A vehicle on the shoulder of northbound I-15 at Interstate 805 became engulfed in flames around 11:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.



Firefighters blocked the far right lane of the freeway, and a SigAlert was issued, backing up traffic through the area.



All lanes were cleared by noon.

Chopper 8 footage of car engulfed in flames: