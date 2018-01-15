Social media expert discusses Facebook news feed changes - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Social media expert discusses Facebook news feed changes

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Facebook, the giant social media site, actually wants to shrink. 

Get ready to start spending less time on Facebook's news feed.  

Social media expert and marketing entrepreneur Ben Malol spoke with Morning Extra about the upcoming changes and how it will impact individual users and businesses.  

