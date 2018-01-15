Photo Fail: Family Shocked as Professional Pictures Make Them Look Like Cartoons

A 17-year-old girl escaped her California home and phoned 911 to report she and her 12 brothers and sisters were being held captive by their parents, authorties said.
An hours-old infant has been found abandoned in a bathroom outside Tucson International Airport, police said.
While some people are lucky enough to win big at casinos, the hardest part can sometimes be collecting the winnings.
After the threat of an incoming missile spawned panic and confusion that gripped Hawaii over the weekend, many people have been left wondering what they would do if such an alert popped up on their cell phone.
From putting on deodorant to attacking wine stains, there's a good chance you're doing it wrong, and lifestyle experts have tips to help you get it right.
A series of "professional" photographs has become an internet sensation over its hilarious depiction of Missouri family members who appear Photoshopped beyond recognition.
A New York police officer is lucky to be alive after a driver nearly mowed him down in Times Square.