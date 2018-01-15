'Meatless Monday': Health benefits and hacks from San Diego chef - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'Meatless Monday': Health benefits and hacks from San Diego chef

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — It's no secret there are numerous health benefits to switching to a vegetarian diet, but did you know that part-time vegetarians cut their obesity risk in half? 

Chef Gina Sample, founder of The Vegan Lab, visited Morning Extra to share a vegetarian dish that is sure to satisfy carnivorous cravings on this "Meatless Monday." 

Chef Gina also discussed the health benefits of a vegetarian lifestyle and advice for those trying to change their dietary habits.  

