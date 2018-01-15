Tyra Banks Teaches James Corden #NLF - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Tyra Banks Teaches James Corden #NLF

Posted: Updated:

James asks "America's Next Top Model" creator and host Tyra Banks about evolving from the Smize to Next-Level Fierce (#NLF) and Tyra gives James and Matt Smith a demonstration.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m

  • The Late Late Show with James CordenMore>>

  • Tyra Banks Teaches James Corden #NLF

    Tyra Banks Teaches James Corden #NLF

    Monday, January 15 2018 5:54 PM EST2018-01-15 22:54:57 GMT

    James asks "America's Next Top Model" creator and host Tyra Banks about evolving from the Smize to Next-Level Fierce (#NLF) and Tyra gives James and Matt Smith a demonstration. 

     

    James asks "America's Next Top Model" creator and host Tyra Banks about evolving from the Smize to Next-Level Fierce (#NLF) and Tyra gives James and Matt Smith a demonstration. 

     

  • Emoji News

    Emoji News

    Thursday, January 11 2018 1:17 PM EST2018-01-11 18:17:42 GMT

    James tests the audience on the latest headlines by presenting them in emoji form.

     

    James tests the audience on the latest headlines by presenting them in emoji form.

     

  • When Your Catfish Is Actually a Fish with Sally Hawkins

    When Your Catfish Is Actually a Fish with Sally Hawkins

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 5:11 PM EST2018-01-10 22:11:18 GMT

    A Tinder date gets off to an odd start when a large fish man shows up to meet a normal human female, but the two hit it off until one small miscue derails the early chemistry.

     

    A Tinder date gets off to an odd start when a large fish man shows up to meet a normal human female, but the two hit it off until one small miscue derails the early chemistry.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.