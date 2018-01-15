Surfers unite to help one of their own

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Surfers in the North County are rallying to support a 16-year-old girl who was diagnosed with brain cancer.

In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Encinitas where hundreds of thousands of dollars have been raised to help save teenager Kira Stanley's life.

Last September, Kira - a junior at La Costa Canyon High School who loves to surf - started to get double vision.

Two months later, she was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.

"It was kind of like 'ah, it makes sense now,'" said Kira. "But it was really emotional for my mom."

Kira's family picked a treatment not covered by insurance and donations started pouring in.

Nearly $300,000 had been raised as of Monday evening.

Kira's great uncle, Jim Beaver, who played Bobby on the show 'Supernatural' shared a tweet to support his niece.

My heart is breaking. My beautiful 16-year-old niece Kira has inoperable brain cancer. Costs for her care are staggering. Please, if I've meant anything to you, contribute a dollar or 10 or 10 thousand to her care. It will mean the world to me and to her. https://t.co/t9joTyK3eQ pic.twitter.com/zmdNqz7wxC — Jim Beaver (@jumblejim) November 18, 2017

It was favorited and shared more than 50,000 times.

Kira's father, Robert says support is also coming from local surfers who have organized a surf contest in her honor.

Brent Stephens from Concept Surf Shop is organizing a raffle with prizes that include an autographed Tony Hawk skateboard and a free trip to Kelly Slater's surf ranch.

"From the top down, everybody is coming together," said Brent.

Meanwhile, Kira is itching to get back in the water.

"I love surfing," said Kira.

She also loves her new hair style compliments of a promise by her father.

"Basically, I said, 'you have a hall pass - you can do whatever you want,'" said Robert.

Kira used her "hall pass" to dye her hair pink.

The surf contest to support Kira will be held this Saturday at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas.

If you'd like to follow her story, or support her treatment with a donation, click here to visit her GoFundMe page.