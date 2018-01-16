Halle Berry, Kerry Washington and Ava DuVernay Stun on NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet

Courtside kisses! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had a romantic date night on Monday. The couple were spotted sitting courtside as the Duke Blue Devils took on the Miami Hurricanes in Miami, Florida.
Nyle DiMarco is a winner of America’s Next Top Model, Dancing With the Stars, and now a theater producer!
An oldie but a goodie! Kate Middleton stepped out on Tuesday with her husband, Prince William, in a familiar ensemble.
Pregnancy never looked so good! Chrissy Teigen stepped out with her husband, John Legend, on Monday, looking stunning.
Timothée Chalamet is making a name for himself in Hollywood. The 22-year-old Golden Globe nominee starred in two of this year’s top films, Call Me By Your Name and Lady Bird. On Monday, the rising star made an announcement on social media about his recent work on the upcoming Woody Allen film ...
Serena Williams is finding strength in her hardships. The 36-year-old tennis pro previously opened up about her postpartum health complications in her new cover story for Vogue, and on Monday, she took to Facebook to thank fans for their response.
Kevin Costner is doing his part to help. The 62-year-old actor spoke with ET’s Leanne Aguilera on Monday while promoting his new film Yellowstone at the winter Television Critics Association event about the devastating California wildfires that almost took his home.
Despite fan speculation, there was no Kylie Jenner baby news on the second night of the two-part mid-season Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiere.
In the episode preview last week, the 20-year-old reality star was seen squealing at some big news, but she was only seen on a tiny screen as she F...
It was all about earthy reds and browns as Hollywood hit the red carpet at the 49th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California, on Monday.