Google app matches your selfie with historic painting

(NEWS 8) - A new feature on a Google app is getting lots of attention online.



It lets you take a selfie, then it shows you what historic painting you most closely resemble.



While many people are trying it, not everyone loves the results.

Our News 8 Morning team gave it a go. What do you think?

News 8's Nichelle Medina.

News 8's Eric Kahnert.

News 8's Heather Myers.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs.



Lots of people are still using the feature. It became the number one most downloaded iPhone app over the holiday weekend.

If you want to give it a try, click here to download the app.