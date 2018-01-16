Daniel Day-Lewis Reveals What Drew Him to 'Phantom Thread' as His Final Film (Exclusive)

Katy Perry is sharing her beauty tips and tricks!
While promoting her new CoverGirl Katy Kat Gloss collection in an interview with Refinery29, the 33-year-old singer opens up about getting blemish-free skin, why she chopped her locks and whether she's ever gone under the knife.
"For the record, ...
Boy banders, prom queens, '90s hits and an In-N-Out Burger food truck -- AJ McLean’s wife, Rochelle, knows how to throw a party!
Elsa Pataky had an amazing experience working with her husband, Chris Hemsworth, on the upcoming film 12 Strong.
Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have shared the first photos of their twins -- and they're sure to melt your heart!