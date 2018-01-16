Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West welcome third child via surrogate from San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A San Diego-area woman acting as a surrogate gave birth Tuesday to the daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West.



The celebrity couple's baby was born at 12:47 a.m., according to a statement released by Kardashian West, who used a surrogate because she has placenta accreta, a life-threatening condition that complicated her two previous pregnancies.



The surrogate mother who carried the couple's third child lives in the San Diego area, according to the celebrity news website TMZ.com. It was unclear where the baby was delivered, but the couple's other two children were born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.



"Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," Kardashian West wrote. "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care."



The couple did not say whether they have chosen a name for the 7- pound, 6-ounce newborn, who joins older sister North and older brother Saint.