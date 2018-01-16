How 'mompreneurs' are working together in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — San Diego Mompreneurs is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to support, connect, and empower mom entrepreneurs aka "mompreneurs" in launching and scaling original businesses.
The group was founded by mother of two Sat Wilensky in January of 2014. Sat served as a broadcast journalist in the US Army for four years and has a passion for helping women and moms break into the startup and tech realm. She is also mom to two young kiddos.
Sat and marketing professional Becky Lee Launder stopped by Morning Extra with tips and success stories for moms creating businesses.
